Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) is seeking competent, capable, ambitious, self-motivated and dynamic individuals that demonstrate the appropriate expertise and experience to contribute to the development of the Konza Technopolis into a sustainable world class technology hub.





The Mission of Konza Technopolis Development Authority is “to develop a sustainable smart city and innovation ecosystem contributing to Kenya’s knowledge economy”.

Konza Technopolis as an area of Innovation is especially suited to Education Institutions, Research & Development Centres and Commercial interests in the sectors of Life sciences, Engineering and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES).

To this end the Government Of Kenya has begun the process of upgrading Phase 1 horizontal infrastructure, construction of the KoTDA Hub, the Government cloud infrastructure and establishment of Kenya’s first dedicated research and innovation University.

Konza Technopolis is also a special economic Zone with Incentives targeted at participating enterprises.

KoTDA therefore invites qualified and interested individuals to apply for the under listed position:

Job Title: Office Administrator

Ref No: KOTDA/HR34/2019

Grade: 6

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh 60,000 – 110,000 p.m

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Department: Corporate Services

Job Specification

Duties and responsibilities

i. Attending to visitors/clients;

ii. Handling telephone calls, customer enquiries and complaints;

iii. Ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents;

iv. Ensuring confidentiality of office information;

v. Record keeping for correspondences and file movement;

vi. Managing office protocol and etiquette;

vii. Maintaining an up to date file movement register;

viii. Coordinating the general administration of the respective department/office;

ix. Coordinating schedule of meetings and appointments for the respective departments/office;

x. Coordinating travel arrangements for the respective departments/office;

xi. Coordinating appointments and travel itineraries for the Chief Manager;

xii. Preparing responses to simple routine correspondence for the Chief Manager; and

xiii. Monitoring procedures for record keeping for correspondences.

xiv. Ensuring security, integrity and confidentiality of data; and

xv. Undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned.

Person Specification

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have:

i. Bachelors degree in Secretarial Studies or any other equivalent from a recognized institution;

ii. Have passed the following examinations from the Kenya National Examinations Agency (KNEC);

a) Typewriting III (Minimum 50 w.p.m.)/Computerized document processing III;

b) Shorthand III (120 w.p.m);

c) Business English III/Communications I;

d) Office Management III/Office Administration and Management III;

e) Secretarial Duties II;

f) Commerce II;

iii. A supervisory Course lasting not less than two (2) weeks from a recognized institution;

iv. Proficiency in computer applications;

v. Demonstrated results in work performance;

vi. Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

How to Apply

All applications should include the job title, job ref on the subject line of the application email and must be accompanied with a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of relevant certificates.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to comply with requirements of Chapter six of the constitution.

Interested applicants should email their details to info@hcbskenya.com

All applications should be received before/on Monday 18th November 2019.

KoTDA is an equal opportunity employer.

The Authority is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Chapter 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenya’s diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. Therefore, qualified women, youth, the marginalized and people living with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.