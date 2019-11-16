0
A+ A-
Job Title: Office Administration Assistant
Location: Nairobi
Reporting to: General Manager
Salary: Competitive
Our client is a leading Housing Cooperative Society that offers trusted and affordable land and housing solutions to its members.
They seek to hire a vibrant administration assistant who will be responsible for maintaining supplies and equipment, serving customers and any other supportive duties that will give enabling environment for service delivery.
Responsibilities
·         Provide comprehensive secretarial and administration service to the General Manager.
·         Undertake general office work especially photo copying, binding office documents including filing and retrieval of files, documents and records, when requested.
·         Record management for registry section
·         Assist in ensuring prompt repair of assets.
·         Attending to both staff and visitors enquiries.
·         Provide a bridge for smooth communication between the Director and internal departments; demonstrating leadership to maintain credibility, trust, and support with staff
·         Organizing meetings and writing meeting minutes
·         Handle telephone calls and coordinate the administrative functions
·         Process documentation and prepare reports relating to personnel activities (staffing, recruitment, training, grievances, performance evaluations etc.)
·         Coordinate appointments to show property to prospective buyers
·         Proactively assist in creating new markets and achieve the set sales targets
Qualifications
·         Minimum a certificate in Human Resource and Business Administration and Secretarial. Diploma will be an added advantage.
·         At least one year experience as an administration assistant in a Sacco.
·         Must have exposure to personnel administration skills
·         Must be good in public relation
·         Must have excellent computer skills
·         Must have motor mechanics knowledge
·         Excellent communication skills
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Office Administration Assistant) to sheriahousing@gmail.com before Friday 29th November 2019.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top