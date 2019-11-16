Job Title:

Office Administration Assistant





Location: Nairobi

Reporting to: General Manager

Salary: Competitive

Our client is a leading Housing Cooperative Society that offers trusted and affordable land and housing solutions to its members.

They seek to hire a vibrant administration assistant who will be responsible for maintaining supplies and equipment, serving customers and any other supportive duties that will give enabling environment for service delivery.

Responsibilities

· Provide comprehensive secretarial and administration service to the General Manager.

· Undertake general office work especially photo copying, binding office documents including filing and retrieval of files, documents and records, when requested.

· Record management for registry section

· Assist in ensuring prompt repair of assets.

· Attending to both staff and visitors enquiries.

· Provide a bridge for smooth communication between the Director and internal departments; demonstrating leadership to maintain credibility, trust, and support with staff

· Organizing meetings and writing meeting minutes

· Handle telephone calls and coordinate the administrative functions

· Process documentation and prepare reports relating to personnel activities (staffing, recruitment, training, grievances, performance evaluations etc.)

· Coordinate appointments to show property to prospective buyers

· Proactively assist in creating new markets and achieve the set sales targets

Qualifications

· Minimum a certificate in Human Resource and Business Administration and Secretarial. Diploma will be an added advantage.

· At least one year experience as an administration assistant in a Sacco.

· Must have exposure to personnel administration skills

· Must be good in public relation

· Must have excellent computer skills

· Must have motor mechanics knowledge

· Excellent communication skills

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Office Administration Assistant) to sheriahousing@gmail.com before Friday 29th November 2019.