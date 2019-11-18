Monday November 18, 2019 - A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP has castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta after he met leaders from Mt Kenya region at Sagana State Lodge on Friday.





In an interview with Citizen TV on Monday, Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, said that the speech by the President when he met leaders from his home turf did not augur well with him.





The ODM elected Senator said that the Head of State embarrassed Kenyans by meeting his community.





"I took personal offense at the statements, “Other people do not pay taxes” “One man, one vote, one shilling”

“If the President can meet his own people, let us then divide this country into different regions," Ole Kina stated.





The Senator also said Uhuru’s meeting was like his community is superior to other communities living in Kenya.





"We need to think as one Kenya, it is not that certain people are more Kenyans than others.”





“Everything seems to be boiling down to a few elites and we are now about to see every collected penny go to Mt. Kenya region," the Senator said.



