Thursday, November 28, 2019 - Remember former US President Barack Obama’s adorable daughters, Sasha and Malia?





Well, the two are all grown up and a sight to sore eyes.





Former US First Lady Michelle Obama shared a cute family photo featuring her all grown-up daughters and netizens are going crazy.





In the photo, Sasha 18, stunned in a thigh-slit skirt while Malia 21, rocked a short shirt dress.





Michelle captioned the photo:





‘From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving’





The photo has so far garnered over 4 million likes on Instagram in less than 24 hours.





The Obamas have kept a rel atively low profile since leaving the White House in 2018.





See the photo below.