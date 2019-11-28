Thursday, November 28, 2019 - Remember former US President Barack Obama’s adorable daughters, Sasha and Malia?
Well, the two are all grown up and a sight to sore eyes.
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama shared a cute family photo featuring her all grown-up daughters and netizens are going crazy.
In the photo, Sasha 18, stunned in a thigh-slit skirt while Malia 21, rocked a short shirt dress.
Michelle captioned the photo:
‘From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving’
The photo has so far garnered over 4 million likes on Instagram in less than 24 hours.
The Obamas have kept a relatively low profile since leaving the White House in 2018.
See the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment