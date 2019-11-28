0 , ,
A+ A-

Thursday, November 28, 2019 - Remember former US President Barack Obama’s adorable daughters, Sasha and Malia?

Well, the two are all grown up and a sight to sore eyes.

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama shared a cute family photo featuring her all grown-up daughters and netizens are going crazy.

In the photo, Sasha 18, stunned in a thigh-slit skirt while Malia 21, rocked a short shirt dress.

Michelle captioned the photo:

‘From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving’

The photo has so far garnered over 4 million likes on Instagram in less than 24 hours.

The Obamas have kept a relatively low profile since leaving the White House in 2018.

See the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top