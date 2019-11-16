0 , ,
A+ A-
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - This poor dude cursed the day he was born  after his side chick’s lover arrived home unexpectedly and met him eating the forbidden fruit.

So as to save his precious life,the dude jumped onto the balcony naked and hid there.

A video shared online shows the terrified dude squeezing himself on the balcony while naked, probably wondering on the next step to take.

To all men out there, “nyumba usiolipa rent , please achana nayo”.
Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top