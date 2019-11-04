Monday, November 4, 2019 - Popular Peanut Butter ‘Nuteez’ is among products declared unsafe for human consumption by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS)





From the toxicity analysis done by KEBS, the seven brands’ aflatoxins content exceeds the maximum required limit.





Aflatoxins are a family of toxins produced by certain fungi that are found on agricultural crops such as maize (corn), peanuts, cottonseed, and tree nuts which can cause liver damage and cancer.





The companies have been instructed to discontinue and recall all substandard products as well as institute corrective actions.





The products include:





Nuteez, manufactured by Jetlak Foods Limited





True Nuts, manufactured by Truenutz Kenya





Fressy, manufactured by Fressy Food Company Limited





Supa meal, manufactured by Supacosm Products Limited





Sue’s, manufactured by Nature’s Way Health





Zesta, manufactured by Trufoods Limited





Nutty by nature, manufactured by Target Distributors





Nuteez had just been given a clean bill of health after KEBS declared them unsafe for human consumption in January 2019.





“Yes, they (Nuteez) contained aflatoxin but you cannot close a factory forever. We inspected their facilities and advised them on measures needed to ensure future products are safe,” said former acting KEBS Managing Director, Bernard Nguyo.



