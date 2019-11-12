Tuesday November 12, 2019 - Wajir Woman Representative, Fatuma Gedi, has claimed that some of the development projects launched by Deputy President William Ruto are fake.





Speaking in an interview with Radio Maisha, Gedi said some of the projects do not have budgets, adding that they are meant to fool Kenyans.





She further noted that some of the projects launched by the DP never go past the launching stage.





"Some of the projects are fake, and are not budgeted for."



"They are just meant to lay the foundation just to fool people."



"(Miradi zingine ni za uwongo, zinafunguliwa bila budget. Hizi ni project za kuwekelea tJubilee Woman Rep accuses Ruto of launching fake projects mawe, ni za kufunga watu macho)," she said.

According to Gedi, launching development projects is no longer the job of the DP, but rather the Cabinet, under the coordination of Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi.





She accused Ruto of engaging in public relations in the name of launching development projects across the country.





"All this is now under CS Fred Matiangi."



"These are just PR, there is no project Ruto is launching."



"(Hiyo yote iko chini ya CS Fred Matiangi. Hizi ni PR, hakuna project Ruto anafungua)," she added.





This is not the first time, the DP has been criticised over projects that he has been launching across the country.



