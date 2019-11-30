Saturday November 30, 2019 -Interior CS, Fred Matiang'I, finally broke his silence and lashed back at Deputy President William Ruto allies who have constantly been attacking him and his Permanent Secretary Karanja Kibicho.





On Tuesday, November 12, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah led a brigade of Ruto's allies who claimed that Matiang'i and Kibicho were complicit in the violence witnessed during the Kibra by-election.





"I want to inform politicians who claim that Kibicho is out to frustrate them that the two of us are public servants and we work for everyone. That's our mandate as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.”





"If you want to fight, face off against your fellow politicians.”





“You can fight Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho who will beat you up.”





“However, instead of facing them, you end up picking fights with us," Matiang'i spoke.





Matiang'i went on to claim that a certain politician approached him in Mombasa and informed him that he did not like Kibicho.





"The PS and I are like two sides of a coin. If you pick a war with him, then you have a problem with me.”





“I am not afraid to say this in public. We shall continue working," Matiang'i continued.



