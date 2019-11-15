Friday November 15, 2019 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has brokered a truce between his wife, Ida, and his daughter in law, Lwam Bekele, after several months of court battles over the management of the late Fidel Odinga’s estate.





According to sources, Raila convinced parties involved to amicably solve the matter out of court as a way of saving the respected family from public ridicule.





The court drama had left Raila with an egg on his face with many wondering how he could not mediate family problems despite the fact that he had successfully led peace talks among warring leaders at the global front.

There were concerns that rivals of the veteran politician were banking on the ongoing legal feud as a campaign tool against Raila ahead of the 2022 election campaigns.





Following Raila’s intervention, the high court has given Ida Odinga and Lwam Bekele two weeks to reach an agreement in Fidel’s property case.





Justice Aggrey Muchelule directed the case be mentioned on November 27th.



