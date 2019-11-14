Thursday, November 14, 2019 - The late Churchill Show comedian, Anthony Njenga aka Njenga Mswahili, has been laid to rest.





The budding comedian was found dead along rail tracks in Dagoreti last week.





According to sources, the comedian had been struggling with an undisclosed addiction and depression.





Former Churchill Show comedian, Eric Omondi, revealed that Njenga had reached out to him for help and besides buying him a few items he needed, he never followed up to see if he was ok.





Speaking during an interview with a local media house, Omondi said:





“The last time I bumped into him, he told me that he had gotten saved, and was preaching at Junction area in Dagoretti.”





“I asked him to get into the supermarket and pick the things that he needed, which he did.”

“I settled the bill,”





He added:





“Njenga was crying out for help during his darkest times but everyone – including me, was simply too busy with our own lives to lend helping hand, it’s like we have lost our humanity,”





See photos from his funeral below.











