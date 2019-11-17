Since 1963 and in 146 countries, ACDI/VOCA has empowered people in developing and transitional nations to succeed in the global economy. Based in Washington, D.C., ACDI/VOCA is a nonprofit international development organization that delivers technical and management assistance in agribusiness, financial services, enterprise development, community development and food security in order to promote broad-based economic growth and vibrant civil society. ACDI/VOCA currently has approximately 49 projects in 30 countries and total revenues of $151 million

Analytics- Technical Lead

The Resilience Learning Activity (RLA) USAID Kenya and East Africa flagship learning award supports regional and country-level institutions to conduct and act upon resilience learning for key knowledge gaps in the Horn of Africa, contributing to the region’s Journey to Self-Reliance.

We are currently seeking a dynamic and proven leader with technical expertise and experience in donor-funded programs as the Analytics-Technical Lead. This is a Senior Level Management position which reports directly to the Program’s Country Director/ Chief of Party.

Responsibilities

· Manages analytics, monitoring and evaluation (M&E) of the program.

· Provide technical leadership and direction in the implementation of robust and evidence-based assessments and analysis informed by best practice and most recent research;

· Oversee design and methodology of analytical studies, assessments, and surveys conducted through local organizations;

· Ensure integration of social inclusion and gender dimensions across assessments and analyses

· Conduct regular field visits to monitor community projects for compliance, efficiency in implementation, and overall satisfaction of beneficiaries and stakeholders.

· Manage short-term technical assistance and third-party evaluators

Qualifications

· Advanced degree in evaluation/research methods, economics, development studies, sociology/anthropology, or a related field; additional M&E specialized training or certification preferred

· Minimum 5 years of experience managing analytics, evaluation, data analysis, qualitative studies, action research, case studies, and meta-analyses

· Demonstrated experience managing multicultural teams and third-party evaluation contractors.

· Demonstrated commitment to integration of gender, youth, and social inclusion dimensions.

· Regional experience and thorough understanding of East African context

· Fluent language skills in English

To apply please submit a resume to HRKenya@acdivoca.org no later than December 2, 2019. The applications will be reviewed promptly upon receipt, only finalists will be contacted. ACDI/VOCA is an equal opportunity employer.





Knowledge Management- Technical

We are currently seeking a dynamic and proven leader with technical expertise and experience in donor-funded programs as the Knowledge Management Technical Lead. This is a Senior Level Management position which reports directly to the Program’s Country Director/ Chief of Party.

Responsibilities

· Provide technical leadership and direction in the implementation of effective Knowledge Management, that includes tacit and explicit knowledge, content management, and knowledge sharing strategies.

· Provide guidance on Knowledge Management governance, social networking, and collaboration.

· Lead organizational capacity assessments and capacity building related to Knowledge Management content, architecture, and infrastructure.

· Support field-level resilience partnerships in designing strategic communication plans for communicating learning to high-level stakeholders

· Oversee techniques for information mapping, dissemination, Knowledge Management campaigns, strategies for collecting tacit and explicit knowledge, and knowledge audits.

Qualifications

· Advanced degree in knowledge management, communications, or another relevant field; additional technical certification preferred.

· Minimum 5 years of experience in engaging and managing KM and communication activities in the region and/or Kenya.

· Strong interpersonal, teamwork, and leadership skills.

· Demonstrated experience in KM and communications related to resilience, food security, livelihoods, market systems, or private sector engagement programming.

· Fluent language skills in English.

How to Apply

