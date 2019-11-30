KARIKA Kenya – CBO





Job Re-Advertisement: Finance Officer

Location: Dagoretti, Nairobi

KARIKA is a Community Based Organization (CBO) duly established and validly existing under the laws of Kenya whose remit is to provide care and support to older persons to meet their physical,

psychosocial and economic needs.

Headquartered at Nairobi, Kenya, KARIKA is a network member of HelpAge International and co-implementing partner for the Better Health for Older Persons (BHOPA II) Programme.

BHOPA II aims at contributing to better health, wellbeing and reduced burden of diseases among older persons.

The BHOPA II Programme will ensure health systems are more inclusive, responsive and accountable to the health and wellbeing needs of older men and women, with a focus to those with chronic diseases and disabilities.

KARIKA seeks to hire a Finance Officer .

Reporting to the Director, the position holder will be based in Dagoretti, Nairobi and will be responsible for maintaining sound financial and accounting systems, ensuring internal controls, processing payments, filing and document retrieval, providing data for report preparation and data input as well as budget management and controls.

He/she will work closely with the Project Officer to support implementation monitoring.

The ideal candidate should have Bachelor’s degree in accounting, CPA II or equivalent professional level, 2 years’ experience in an NGO setting and experience in system accounting package.





Job Re-Advertisement: Project Officer

Location: Dagoretti, Nairobi

KARIKA seeks to hire a Project Officer.

Reporting to the Director, the position holder will be based in Dagoretti, Nairobi and will be responsible for mobilizing and coordinating implementation partner level work, reporting, financial and programme Monitoring, Evaluation Accountability and Learning of the projects.

The ideal candidate should have Bachelors degree in community development, Public Health, Community Health, Nursing, clinical medicine or equivalent.

Further a two years’ hands on work experience preferably in an NGO environment implementing community, health and social protection programs.

Experience supporting subawards is preferred.

To view the full job description, please log on to www.karikakenya.org

How to Apply:

Interested candidates are advised to send an application letter and CV to karikaapplications@gmail.com with the subject line Project Officer.

Deadline for applications is Friday, 6th December 2019.