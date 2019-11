Reporting to the Country Program Manager, the SCOPE M&E Officer is responsible for the implementation of in country monitoring and evaluation activities. She/he utilizes the Collaboration, Learning and Adaptation Approach to continually assess project progress and facilitate adaptive learning and data-driven decision making, participates in the development and implementation of M&E strategy and tools. She/he ensures quality and timeliness of monitoring and evaluation data in alignment with MEL plan, and liaises with external stakeholders to ensure effective engagement around M&E. Trains and supports staff in the M&E function. S/he will ensure that there is consistency in the objectives and success indicators of the program and will spearhead the development and timely delivery of relevant reports against outcomes.