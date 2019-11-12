Project Manager

At World Relief, our mission is to empower the local church to serve the most vulnerable. For over 75 years, across 100 countries, we’ve been tackling the world’s greatest problems with sustainable solutions, transforming communities from the inside out.

Project Manager (PM), SCOPE

· Job Type: Full Time

· Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

· Location: Nairobi

· Job Field: Project Management

Implemented by World Relief in Haiti, Kenya, Malawi and South Sudan, the USAID funded SCOPE project seeks to use and improve existing private and public health systems, working with health service providers to co-train community health actors and strengthen policies to improve access to services. SCOPE increases demand for services by training mothers and caretakers on preventative health measures and health seeking behavior change. SCOPE provides this training through some of the most trusted voices in the community: religious leaders and neighbors and will improve advocacy efforts at various levels of the Ministry of Health through strong local partners — churches, religious networks, and Christian Health Associations. These local partners are essential for SCOPE’s collaboration, learning, and long-term sustainability.

Position Summary

The SCOPE Project Manager will be responsible for the implementation of all project activities. In that role she or he will be responsible for the successful oversight and management of all in country staffing, operations, execution and reporting of SCOPE. The Project Manager will supervise the Project M&E Officer and Field Supervisors. The Project Manager will have significant collaboration with World Relief Baltimore Office central SCOPE Staff, specifically Chief of Party. She or he will participate in nurturing collaborative relationships with the Ministry of Health, local NGO partners and other project stakeholders.

Responsibilities

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

· Operations management:

· With collaboration with SCOPE project management team, outline in country project implementation plan and timeline and Yearly Work Plan.

· Ensure that all country specific targets of projects are met accurately and in a timely manner.

· Manage M&E Officer and team of field supervisors to ensure they are meeting the requirements of their roles. Provide consistent performance management and coaching of reports. Support hiring process of new staff as needed.

· Prioritize a diverse and healthy working environment, exemplify Christian values among your team.

· With a dotted line of responsibility to Project Accountant, ensure that all project operations take place within the allotted annual project budget

· Lead reporting activities through the project cycle – start-up, implementation and close-out.

· Exceptionally well organized and driven by success

· Implementation support:

· Provide consistent field support to project implementation sites. Ensure that teams have the resources they need to work efficiently. Troubleshoot and provide solutions for problems that may arise throughout the project timeline.

· Coordinate team trainings.

· Elevate staff needs or resourcing needs expeditiously to avoid project bottlenecks.

· Provide overall project quality oversight.

· Relationships with local stakeholders:

· As aligned in contract with SCOPE subrecipient, manage relationships and deliverables of Local Health Associations.

· Serve as secondary level project contact to local partners, with direction from Chief of Party and Country Director.

· In all interactions, strengthen local partnerships with other agencies, Ministry of Health and local level staff.

Requirements

· Master’s Degree of Science in Nursing or Public Health or Degree in a related field (Nursing, midwifery)

· Minimum of (5) years post training relevant mix of professional work experience on reproductive, maternal new born and child health programming with proven experience implementing facility based maternal and child heath interventions through a health system strengthening approach.

· Must be computer literate and show proficiency in report writing skills.

· Relevant grant management experience, especially for USAID strongly preferred.

· Partnership capacity strengthening and partnership relation management experience preferred.

· Experience working with stakeholders at various levels and strengthening community partnerships.

· Experience with human subject protection.

· Experience implementing gender-sensitive programming.

· Exceptionally well organized and driven by success.

· Staff supervision experience.

· Actively contribute to the development of technical proposals, strongly preferred

· Analytical thinker with superior problem-solving skills

· Decisive and committed

· Ability to contribute to written reports

· Attention to details, accuracy and timeliness in executing assigned responsibilities.

· Adhere to all policies and procedures, which govern World Relief

· Strong Commitment to Word Relief’s Values

· Analytical thinker with creative problem-solving skills with ability to make sound judgment.

· Strong relationship management skills and the ability to work effectively with local stakeholders. Representation abilities.

· Proactive, results-oriented, and service-oriented

Physical Demands

· The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

· While performing the duties of this job, the employee is required to have ordinary ambulatory skills sufficient to visit other locations

· The ability to stand, walk, stoop, kneel, crouch, and manipulate (lift, carry, move) light to medium weights of 10-15 pounds.

· Requires good hand-eye coordination, arm, hand and finger dexterity, including ability to grasp, and visual acuity to use a keyboard, operate equipment and read application information.

· The employee frequently is required to sit, reach with hands and arms, talk and hear.

Work Environment

· General office setting, 40% field experience, including too fragile environments

· Great lengths of time working on the computer, reading from computer screen, entering information, standing at copier or fax machine, and some time on the phone or Skype meetings may be required.

· Year-end archiving activities involve repeated lifting and bending.

· Physical, emotional and intellectual demands

· Equipment used: Employee computer (desktop or laptop), printer, and copier.

· All of the above duties and responsibilities are essential job functions subject to reasonable accommodation. All job requirements listed indicate the minimum level of knowledge, skills and/or ability deemed necessary to perform the job proficiently. This job description is not to be construed as an exhaustive statement of duties, responsibilities or requirements. Individuals may be required to perform any other job-related instructions as requested by their supervisor, subject to reasonable accommodation. This position description is not all-inclusive and is always under review.

Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Officer

Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Officer, SCOPE

· Job Type: Full Time

· Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

· Location: Nairobi

· Job Field: Research / Data Analysis

Position Summary

Reporting to the Country Program Manager, the SCOPE M&E Officer is responsible for the implementation of in country monitoring and evaluation activities. She/he utilizes the Collaboration, Learning and Adaptation Approach to continually assess project progress and facilitate adaptive learning and data-driven decision making, participates in the development and implementation of M&E strategy and tools. She/he ensures quality and timeliness of monitoring and evaluation data in alignment with MEL plan, and liaises with external stakeholders to ensure effective engagement around M&E. Trains and supports staff in the M&E function. S/he will ensure that there is consistency in the objectives and success indicators of the program and will spearhead the development and timely delivery of relevant reports against outcomes.

Responsibilities

Oversight of M&E Function:

· Oversees all aspects of in country M&E function with input from SCOPE Project M&E Technical Advisor

· Facilitates ongoing reflection meetings to promote “Pause & Reflect” and learn from monitoring and evaluation data

· Presents data to internal and external stakeholders to share lessons learned

· Participate in quarterly meetings with global project team to assess and learn from global trends

M&E strategy and tools design and implementation:

· Participate in MEL planning and design process

· Contribute to Community of Practice with global project team

· Develop and test Open Data Kit tools

· Securely manage project database and records

Oversight of quality and timeliness:

· Prepare quarterly reports that meet donor requirements

· Perform regular data quality assessments

· Submit accurate data in organizational metrics portal

· Dis-aggregate data by age, sex and disability

Relationships with local stakeholders:

· Provide support to performance evaluation process in collaboration with USAID Mission, global leadership team, and the external evaluation team

· Work with global leadership team and external consultant to ensure effective evaluation

· Facilitate joint monitoring with MOH and/or USAID Mission

· Solicit and incorporate feedback from stakeholders on project progress according to monitoring and evaluation data

· Prepare and present findings at learning summits and conferences

Support capacity building for project staff:

· Train and supervise enumerators and staff in data collection

· Train key staff in M&E plan, system, and data collection methodology

· Work with project staff to promote data visualization and data-driven decisions at the community level

· Collaborate with project manager and staff to ensure data informs project management and decision-making.

Requirements

Education and Experience:

· Bachelors or Master’s degree in statistics, demographics, public policy, international development, public health, or a related field. Master’s degree or Bachelor plus an advanced certificate in M&E or statistics preferred.

· Proven success in designing, implementing, and operating project M&E systems from project initiation to closeout stages.

· Minimum of (3) years of professional experience in a senior M&E position responsible for implementing M&E activities of an international development project. Experience with USAID or another publicly funded project preferred.

· Experience in strategic planning and performance measurement, including indicator selection, target setting, reporting, database management, and developing M&E and/performance monitoring plans and tools.

· Knowledge and experience with qualitative and quantitative data collection and analysis

· Experience in planning and managing surveys.

· Experience developing and refining data collection tools, including using Open Data Kit for mobile data collection

· Experience with data quality assessments and oversight.

· Experience managing and providing ongoing training to field staff on M&E.

· Experience liaising with external stakeholders

· Experience in working with international organizations and a good knowledge of NGOs and other local development agencies will be considered an asset.

Core competencies:

· Strong commitment to World Relief’s Values

· Excellent written and oral English skills required.

· Good team working skills

· Effective networking skills

· Experience and capacity in institutionalizing M&E systems and standards.

· Strong experience with data collection, management, analysis and report production.

· Considerable work experience and capacity to collaborate with partners at multiple levels,

· Excellent computer skills including Microsoft Office Suite, including knowledge of common statistical software packages, health information technologies and software applications, relational database systems and web technologies.

· Spoken and strong writing skills to prepare reports, promotional materials and oral presentation

· Proven ability to work effectively in a team environment with both technical and non-technical staff.

· Excellent inter-personal and inter-cultural skills.

· Excellent training and M&E capacity building skills.

· Ability to adhere to the rules and regulation of WR.

Project Accountant

Project Accountant, SCOPE

· Job Type: Full Time

· Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

· Location: Nairobi

· Job Field: Project Management

Position Summary

The SCOPE Project Accountant is responsible for the accounting, and reporting functions of the SCOPE project grant to ensure adherence to budget, compliance with World Relief policy and procedures and USAID Rules and Regulations. The position reports to the Country Finance Manager with interaction with the Home Office International Finance Team and the SCOPE Finance and Operations Manager located in Baltimore.

Responsibilities

· Accounting:

o Verify all supporting documents for authenticity before entering them in the organization’s accounting software.

o Verify accounts by reconciling statements, transactions and supporting documents

o Prepare check and cash payment vouchers and allocate expenses to proper accounting codes for all financial transactions in line with budgets and project documentation

o Posting of Journals as directed by the Finance Manager

o File and archive all accounting and supporting documents appropriately

o Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

· Reporting and Compliance:

o Visiting Field Locations to provide support and ensure compliance on grant spending

o Prepare programs budget pipelines and management reports for review by the Finance Manager before submission to Program Managers and SCOPE Operations & Finance Manager

o Maintain financial security by following internal accounting controls

o Ensure that VAT invoice fulfill VAT claim requirements, prepare and follow up VAT claim on quarterly basis in collaboration with the Finance Manager

o Ensure that all accounting requests from HQ for finance supporting documentation are sent in a timely manner to the International Accountants

o Budget and Forecasting:

o Work with Program Managers and Finance Manager to create cash forecasts for the project to ensure needed cash is received from HO.

o Prepare Monthly Budget vs. Actual (BVA) Reports on the project for review by the Country Finance Manager, Program Managers, Country Director and SCOPE Finance and

· Operations Manager.

o Work with Program Managers and Procurement Department to ensure that procurement’s are made in a timely manner, adhering to WR Policy and USAID regulations, communicating with the SCOPE Finance and Operations Manager if additional approvals for HO or USAID are required prior to any procurement.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in accounting or Finance with International NGO work experience required. CPA preferred.

· Proven Experience in fund-based accounting.

· Prior Experience working on USAID, OFDA, EU or other Grants or Projects.

· Proven Experience in Computerized Accounting.

· Excellent skills in MS office especially MS Excel and Word.

· Excellent written and oral English skills.

· Adhere to all policies and procedures, which govern World Relief.

· Strong commitment to World Relief’s Values

· High level of integrity and sense of confidentiality.

· Initiative, excellent organizational ability, with attention to details

· Excellent interpersonal skills for team work in a multicultural environment

· Self-directing, reliable and responsible

· Strategic thinker, patient and self-controlled.

· Resourcefulness-Ability to find alternate solutions to problems.

· Attention to details-Ensure nothing is missed or overlooked.

· Persistence- Ability to follow up on getting results without being confrontational.

· Discretion-Be trustworthy enough to handle confidential information.

