Business Management/ Administration Internships (2 positions)





Location: Kisumu (4 positions) Nairobi (1) position.

The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities toacquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies in order to enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. The KEMRI Internship Program (KIP) seeks to develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to working in the research industry. After the internship program, the candidate will have gained practical workplace experience to him/her have a competitive edge in the job market.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Business Administration and Management

· Language: Excellent and proven written and verbal English and Kiswahili.

In addition, the applicants must:

· Be a Kenyan youth below 30 years of age

· Should have graduated and obtained the relevant final certificate

· Provide a Certificate of good conduct

Personal Attributes:

· Should possess interpersonal and communication skills

· Must be goal oriented, dynamic, passionate and self-starter

· A person of integrity

· Should possess strong analytical skills

· Must be computer literate.

Please Note:

· Appointment is for a period of one (1) year non-renewable and is subject to availability of funds.

· A stipend will be paid but successful candidates will cater for their own transport, accommodation and upkeep during this period.

· Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover

· KEMRI/the project WILL NOT offer employment after the completion of internship.

Applications should include the following:

· Letter of Application indicating the field of study

· Current Resume or CV with names and contact information (telephone and e-mail address)

· Copies of Certificates and transcripts.









Laboratory Technologists Internship

The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities toacquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies in order to enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. The KEMRI Internship Program (KIP) seeks to develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to working in the research industry. After the internship program, the candidate will have gained practical workplace experience to him/her have a competitive edge in the job market.

Laboratory Technologists:-DSLP Branch.

Medical Laboratory Technology 2 positions

Applied Biology 1 position

Qualifications

Must possess a Diploma from a recognized Institution in any of the following fields; –

· Medical Laboratory Technology

· Applied Biology

· Must be registered with KMLTTB

How to Apply

Please Note:

· Appointment is for a period of one (1) year non-renewable and is subject to availability of funds.

· A stipend will be paid but successful candidates will cater for their own transport, accommodation and upkeep during this period.

· Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover

· KEMRI/the project WILL NOT offer employment after the completion of internship.

Applications should include the following:

· Letter of Application indicating the field of study

· Current Resume or CV with names and contact information (telephone and e-mail address)

· Copies of Certificates and transcripts.