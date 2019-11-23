Business Management/ Administration Internships (2 positions)
Laboratory Technologists Internship
Location: Kisumu (4 positions) Nairobi (1) position.
The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities toacquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies in order to enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. The KEMRI Internship Program (KIP) seeks to develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to working in the research industry. After the internship program, the candidate will have gained practical workplace experience to him/her have a competitive edge in the job market.
Qualifications
· Diploma in Business Administration and Management
· Language: Excellent and proven written and verbal English and Kiswahili.
In addition, the applicants must:
· Be a Kenyan youth below 30 years of age
· Should have graduated and obtained the relevant final certificate
· Provide a Certificate of good conduct
Personal Attributes:
· Should possess interpersonal and communication skills
· Must be goal oriented, dynamic, passionate and self-starter
· A person of integrity
· Should possess strong analytical skills
· Must be computer literate.
Please Note:
· Appointment is for a period of one (1) year non-renewable and is subject to availability of funds.
· A stipend will be paid but successful candidates will cater for their own transport, accommodation and upkeep during this period.
· Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover
· KEMRI/the project WILL NOT offer employment after the completion of internship.
Applications should include the following:
· Letter of Application indicating the field of study
· Current Resume or CV with names and contact information (telephone and e-mail address)
· Copies of Certificates and transcripts.
Laboratory Technologists Internship
The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities toacquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies in order to enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. The KEMRI Internship Program (KIP) seeks to develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to working in the research industry. After the internship program, the candidate will have gained practical workplace experience to him/her have a competitive edge in the job market.
Laboratory Technologists:-DSLP Branch.
Medical Laboratory Technology 2 positions
Applied Biology 1 position
Qualifications
Must possess a Diploma from a recognized Institution in any of the following fields; –
· Medical Laboratory Technology
· Applied Biology
· Must be registered with KMLTTB
How to Apply
Please Note:
· Appointment is for a period of one (1) year non-renewable and is subject to availability of funds.
· A stipend will be paid but successful candidates will cater for their own transport, accommodation and upkeep during this period.
· Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover
· KEMRI/the project WILL NOT offer employment after the completion of internship.
Applications should include the following:
· Letter of Application indicating the field of study
· Current Resume or CV with names and contact information (telephone and e-mail address)
· Copies of Certificates and transcripts.
Apply to Deputy Director, CGHR, P.O. BOX 1578, 40100, KISUMU not later than December 9, 2019.
Loading...
Post a Comment