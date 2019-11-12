Record Management Internship





RECORD MANAGEMENT INTERN

Established in 1959, the Kenyan Section of the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ Kenya) is a non–partisan, membership non governmental organisation with a membership drawn from the Bar and Bench. The primary mission of the organization is to promote and protect human rights, democracy and the rule of law nationally and regionally. ICJ Kenya has distinguished itself with its consistent tract record of well-informed advocacy and leadership and is today widely acknowledged as a premier human rights organization in Kenya and around Africa

Qualifications

· Certificate in Library and Information Studies from a recognized institution or its equivalent;

· Served for at least five (2) years in a well-established library/information centre.

Responsibilities

· Shelving, circulation tasks and information outreach activities;

· Cataloguing, classification;

· Managing ICJ Kenya’s publications

· OPAC’s and CD-ROMS including electronic information searching for library users;

· Sending reminder notices for overdue publications; and

· Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.





Finance Officer

FINANCE OFFICER

ICJ Kenya seeks to fill the above vacancy as detailed below and invites suitably qualified Kenyans to apply.

Job Description

The person will ensure that the day-to-day accounting operations and financial management functions of the sub-grantees are performed in accordance with internal policy and procedures. Will also assist programmes staff in developing and seeking approvals for activity budgets and expenditure; Maintain accurate records of financial transactions in order to monitor financial status and progress of project activities; Ensure all relevant accounting data are updated, reconciled and fully supported; Work closely with the Finance, HR and Admin Manager to review and account for procurement transactions and ensure adequate supporting documentation, accuracy of amounts and control over payment.

Responsibilities

· Ensure timely processing of project financial and accounting data, confirming such data; in accordance with the laid down procedures and policies, accurate, complete, adequately supported by all underlying appropriate documents, correctly coded to appropriate expenses and project budget lines and donor codes/ class, and preparation of the payment instrument in line with ICJ Kenya Finance Policy and Accounts Procedure Manual and other applicable procedures.

· Ensure timely project financial reporting – producing monthly and quarterly actual v budget (variance) analysis and other management information that may be required from time to time,

· Ensure that all sub-grant payments are processes on schedule, and confirmation/ acknowledgement of receipts are received by ICJ Kenya.

· Review field expense reports for accuracy and completeness, forward them for approval by Finance Manager and prepare relevant respective journals.

· Review the Project ledger in the accounting system ensuring completeness and accuracy and propose correcting entries for the approval of the Finance Manager.

· Constantly monitor systems to record and reconcile expenditures, balances, payments, statements and other day-to-day financial transactions relating to the project.

· Prepare monthly project bank and cash reconciliations, and forecasts, and forward them for necessary approvals as per ICJ Kenya’s applicable policies and procedures.

· Extract monthly updated project financial reports for review by the Finance Manager.

· Assist the Finance Manager in enforcing the organization’s internal control systems.

· Assist in the preparation of the project annual budget, financial projections for year-end forecasting.

· Assist in external audit coordination of the project/ fund accountability statement, including preparation relevant audit schedules or as may be assigned.

· investigating variances of project costs

· Ensuring sub-grant financial reports are up to date and in line with project required reporting templates.

· Ensuring transactions processed fully comply with host country- Kenyan laws and regulations

· Support finance and admin. department in its function as procurement focal centre, to drive the implementation of procurement policies and plans, aimed at cost effective acquisition of high-quality materials, goods, consultancies and non-consultancy services;

· Assessing risks using sensitivity analysis approach especially using margin of safety for the relevant factors, and scenario building (for more than one factor)

· Contributing on operational and strategic issues as a member of the Finance and Administration team

· Undertaking any other duties that might, from time to time, be assigned;

· Ensure expenditure are incurred and reported in line with contractual agreements;

· Provide financial guidance and supervision to staff that might be assigned to work under him/her including interns, with regards to donor reporting etc.

Qualifications

Minimum Tangible Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree (B.com accounting option or other business, accounting or economics related discipline), from a recognized reputable university.

· A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar position at an international or regional Not-for-Profit organisation and deep working knowledge in NGO accounting and reporting.

· Strong IS and IT Skills (including experience in use of MS office packages or related computer applications)

Preferred Qualifications

· Qualified Accountant (CPA-K, ACCA, CMA or equivalent qualifications)

· Must have hands on experience in use of networked common accounting and/or ERP, on-premise or cloud-based systems, using QuickBooks, Sun system, SAP Oracle etc.

Other Attributes

· Ability to read, analyse, and interpret complex financial data.

· Ability to respond effectively to inquiries or complaints.

· Good communication (oral & written) & interpersonal skills;

· Good time management

· High sense of confidentiality, initiative and good judgment

· A person of high level of integrity and ethical standards

· Able to observe and enforce internal controls

· Fully understands and applies relevant and irrelevant costs for decision making

· Conversant with Cost Benefit ( CBA) Analysis

How to Apply

ICJ Kenya is an equal opportunity employer. Only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. Please send your application, CV and relevant certificates to:

The HR & Administration Manager, ICJ Kenya,

P.O. Box 59743-00200,

Nairobi