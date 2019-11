The person will ensure that the day-to-day accounting operations and financial management functions of the sub-grantees are performed in accordance with internal policy and procedures. Will also assist programmes staff in developing and seeking approvals for activity budgets and expenditure; Maintain accurate records of financial transactions in order to monitor financial status and progress of project activities; Ensure all relevant accounting data are updated, reconciled and fully supported; Work closely with the Finance, HR and Admin Manager to review and account for procurement transactions and ensure adequate supporting documentation, accuracy of amounts and control over payment.