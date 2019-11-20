Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - A college student was assaulted by rogue staff when he went to apply for a bursary at Bomachoge-Borabu CDF offices.





The needy student wanted financial aid but the rogue staff turned against him.





They rained kicks and blows on the poor student, accusing him of opposing the area MP in the last elections.





A concerned social media user shared the video and demanded for stern action to be taken against the rogue CDF staff.





“A needy college student went to apply for a bursary at the Bomachoge Borabu CDF offices, Kisii County.”





“The staff at the CDF office administered instant 'justice' on him for opposing the current MP Prof. Ogutu in the last elections!”





“This is wrong, barbaric and uncalled for!!” He wrote.





Watch video