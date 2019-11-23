Sunday November 24, 2019-

An outspoken Jubilee Party legislator has asked National Intelligence Service (NIS) to start probing National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, over his nefarious plot of causing bloodshed during the 2022 presidential election.





Speaking on Saturday, Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said Raila should be subjected to NIS surveillance over possible plans to cause chaos in 2022.





"They now have plans to turn ODM to a terror group of intimidating Kenyans in 2022. I want to ask NIS Director to declare Raila Odinga a person of interest and investigate him if he plans to cause chaos because DP William Ruto shall win,"Barasa said.





"When they are doing their meetings, they keep on discussing Didmus Barasa. The DP is now above that league. I am asking Raila that if he plans to instigate chaos, he should be ready for me," Barasa added.





NIS is under Major General (Rtd) Philip Kameru and is responsible for gathering intelligence about the state of security.





Barasa is also a retired army officer. He left military at the rank of a Captain.



