Thursday, November 28, 2019 - Floods have been ravaging different parts of the country, with Narok town being one of the places where they have caused massive destruction.
A social media user has shared a video showing how poor drainage has turned the town into a massive river.
The town was covered in floods after heavy rains, bringing business to a standstill as the area residents took cover.
Watch the video.
Narok town is now a massive river. pic.twitter.com/UsTkliE9qV— Tiwaine Ole Nchoko (@OleTiwaine) November 27, 2019
