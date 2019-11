Thursday, November 28, 2019 - Floods have been ravaging different parts of the country, with Narok town being one of the places where they have caused massive destruction.





A social media user has shared a video showing how poor drainage has turned the town into a massive river.





town was covered in floods after heavy rains, bringing business to a standstill as the area residents took cover. Thetown was covered in floods after heavy rains, bringing business to a standstill as the area residents took cover.





Watch the video.