Thursday, November 28, 2019 - Floods have been ravaging different parts of the country, with Narok town being one of the places where they have caused massive destruction.

A social media user has shared a video showing how poor drainage has turned the town into a massive river.

The  town was covered in floods after heavy rains, bringing business to a standstill as the area residents took cover.

Watch the video.
