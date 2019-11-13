Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - Last week, eight Kenyans were arrested by police in Rwanda while attempting to hack Equity Bank in the country.





The eight were arrested by Rwanda Investigative Bureau (RIB) alongside three Rwandese and one Ugandan.





According to detectives, the 12 were arrested while in the process of hacking into the banking system to steal money from clients.





Rwandan authorities have now revealed the identities of the eight Kenyans in their custody.





The eight Kenyans are Samuel Wachira Nyuguto, Eric Dickson Njagi Mutegi, Dedan Muchoki Muriuki, Godfrey Gachiri Githinji, Reuben Kirongothi Mwangi, Steve Maina Wambugu, Erickson Macharia Kinyua and Damaris Njeri Kamau.





The suspects are said to have fled to Rwanda after successfully hacking and stealing an unknown amount of money from Equity Bank in Kenya and Uganda.





“The group came to Rwanda after successfully defrauding Equity Bank in Kenya and Uganda” said RIB





“RIB commends all those who shared information that led to the arrest of suspects and urge the public to remain vigilant and always share information that can be used to prevent crime,” added RIB.





While it is hard to quantify how much has been lost to cyber fraud since financial institutions decline to give out this information, past police records indicate that banks lost about Sh17 billion to fraudsters in 2016, up from Sh14 billion in 2015.