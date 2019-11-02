Sunday November 3, 2019-

Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has abused Taifa Leo newspaper after the publication wrote about corrupt cases facing him.





In its Saturday paper, Taifa Leo, which is run by Nation Media Group wrote “ Sonko Atolewa Pumzi”





In a Facebook post, Sonko refuted claims and used unprintable words to describe Taifa Leo and Nation Media Group.





"Sonko has run out of air. Am I a tyre so that I can run out of air. My friends at Taifa Leo and Nation, it seems you have issues. (Ati SONKO ATOLEWA PUMZI. Kwani mimi ni tyre ya gari nitolewe pumzi. Mashoga wangu wa Taifa Leo na Nation muko na maneno. Marambuza, Mabaraduli, Mafidhuli, Wanahizaya, Wazabinazabina, kweli nyinyi. Munafaa kupelekwa kwa hii shule hapa), "Sonko wrote on his Facebook.





Sonko is being investigated by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over a Sh 387 million garbage tender.





In the tender Sonko received Sh 20 million in form of kickbacks.





The governor is also being investigated for forging documents and also lying to EACC sleuths when he was contesting for Nairobi gubernatorial seat in 2017.



