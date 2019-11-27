Wednesday November 27, 2019 - A witness testifying in the murder of Nairobi businessman, Monica Kimani, at Lamuria Gardens in Kilimani, Nairobi, last year, has mentioned the name of Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, in the murder puzzle.





A witness, Chelagat Ruto told the court that Jacque Maribe, who is among chief suspects in the murder, was in the company of the Nairobi Governor, in the night Monica was killed.





Ms Ruto told Justice Wakiaga that Maribe and Sonko were at 40Forty Lounge on the night that the businesswoman is said to have been slain.





Lamuria Gardens caretaker, Reagan Buluku is also set to testify later today.





Last week, Jowie pleaded with the court to release him on bail like Maribe, on grounds that he has been suffering.





Jowie and Maribe are the prime suspects in the murder that shocked the entire nation.



