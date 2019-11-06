Wednesday, November 6, 2019

- A lady is crying for justice after she was raped by a trusted neighbor after she requested him to escort her home.





According to the lady who is identified as Happiness on twitter, the beast of a man who she had trusted as a neighbor turned against her and raped her.





She tried to struggle during the scuffle but the rapist over-powered her.





He strangled the innocent lady and then raped her.





The lady narrated the rape ordeal on twitter saying, “ I honestly never thought such would happen to me especially with someone so close. Please buy pepper spray and carry it with you all the time these dogs strike at anytime.





I asked him to walk me home because I wanted to be safe, I trusted him. When we got next to my gate, things changed. Next thing, I’ m on the floor, next thing he is strangling me.





I reported my rape in the morning before I even went to the hospital. The rapist went and apologized to my parents . Police took their time and only came to my house around 6PM to get a statement. Now the guy is no-where to be found.”

