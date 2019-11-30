Sunday December 1, 2019-

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri has said the newly launched Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report should be passed by Parliament to avoid a costly referendum.





Speaking on Saturday in Embu County after meeting Mt Kenya leaders at an Embu hotel, Kiunjuri said that, only if necessary, a referendum should be conducted together with the 2022 elections.





Elsewhere, Deputy President William Ruto said the calls for a referendum were a scheme by certain politicians to “sneak” into leadership.





“About 99 per cent of the BBI can be implemented without any difficulty. But there are people who do not want that report to be implemented without dividing Kenyans,” Ruto said.





He spoke at Kangundo Catholic Church in Machakos County where he also opened the Kangundo Medical Training College.





Ruto spoke even Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders insisted that BBI is people driven and the report must be subjected to a referendum.



