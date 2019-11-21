Thursday November 21, 2019-

Former Nyeri Senator, Mutahi Kagwe,has urged Kenyans not to ignore the voice of dynasties in the country.





Speaking during an interview with KTN's Point Blank on Wednesday, Kagwe said President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance(NASA) leader , Raila Odinga, are part of Kenyatta and Odinga’s dynasties respectively and they should not be ignored.





Kagwe said the two dynasties influence the lives of millions of Kenyans in different ways and they will continue influencing the lives of Kenyans.





"The only reason why we talk about dynasties in politics is that they are public and loud offices,” Kagwe said.





On August, 23, Uhuru came forth and warned leaders spreading propaganda that the 2022 race will be a battle between hustlers versus dynasties. He said that the debate about the same is ill-timed and ill-driven.





Raila Odinga has also refuted that he is not part of dynasties as claimed.



