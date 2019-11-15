0
Niffty-Boi born Enoch Solomon is a Nigerian songwriter and producer who is set to take over the African music industry and push the good vibes of Afro-pop music to the international market.

The 20 year old who is signed by the music power-house Solid-star Records has dropped a new club  banger dubbed BALANCIO, after his first single FINE GIRL was received well.

 BALANCIO,  a blend of smooth lyrics and soothing voice, is produced, mixed and mastered  by fast rising producer, Blaqjerzee.

The banger is a feel good song with catchy beats that will make you jump on the dance-floor and unleash some moves.

It’s the type of the songs that you can’t help but tap your feet when it’s playing.

It’s the third single that Niffty-Boi has released this year and we must commend the producer for the good work he did in this tune.

The mixing and mastering is top notch- with the beat blending well with the singer’s voice.

Music lovers have crowned Niffty-Boi AFRICA’s NEXT BIG THING due to his versatility when composing music and sweet soothing voice.

 He can jump on any beat and make a hit; thanks to his versatility.

Listen to Niffy Boi’s new banger  here and mark his name- He is Africa’s next big thing.

