Niffty-Boi born Enoch Solomon is a Nigerian songwriter and producer who is set to take over the African music industry and push the good vibes of Afro-pop music to the international market.





banger dubbed BALANCIO, after his first single FINE GIRL was received well. The 20 year old who is signed by the music power-house Solid-star Records has dropped a new clubbanger dubbed BALANCIO, after his first single FINE GIRL was received well.





BALANCIO, a blend of smooth lyrics and soothing voice, is produced, mixed and mastered by fast rising producer, Blaqjerzee. BALANCIO,a blend of smooth lyrics and soothing voice, is produced, mixed and masteredby fast rising producer, Blaqjerzee.





The banger is a feel good song with catchy beats that will make you jump on the dance-floor and unleash some moves.





It’s the type of the songs that you can’t help but tap your feet when it’s playing.





It’s the third single that Niffty-Boi has released this year and we must commend the producer for the good work he did in this tune.





The mixing and mastering is top notch- with the beat blending well with the singer’s voice.





Music lovers have crowned Niffty-Boi AFRICA’s NEXT BIG THING due to his versatility when composing music and sweet soothing voice.



He can jump on any beat and make a hit; thanks to his versatility.