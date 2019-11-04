Monday November 4, 2019 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has revealed why some Jubilee Party Governors are supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





On Sunday, Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, and her Machakos counterpart, Dr Alfred Mutua, were in Kibra campaigning for ODM candidate, Imran Okoth.





According to Murkomen, Waiguru and Mutua who are among the most corrupt Governors in Kenya were in Kibra to appease the top leadership to avoid arrest and prosecution.





Murkomen said Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, and his Samburu counterpart, Moses Kasaine, were arrested and prosecuted because they refused to sing BBI and Handshake songs





“This is the TRUTH is you are a governor&you are about to be indicted for corruption, you just shout Wam(handshake)&they will respond (wam)BBI.”





“You will be safe&you won’t be charged.Your file is waiting for the day you TangaTanga.”

“Ask Waititu & Kasaine unconstitutionally out of office,” Murkomen said.





Murkomen is a close confidante of Deputy President William Ruto.



