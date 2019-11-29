Friday November 29, 2019 -Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, has sent warnings to ODM leader Raila Odinga over the fate of the BBI report once it gets to Parliament.





In a series of tweets, Murkomen warned the ODM brigade not to gloat over the BBI report, stating that it would still depend on the National Assembly for it to come to life.





"I would like to urge Odinga and his company to first read the BBI report before commenting.”





“The report heavily relies on Parliament to enact various legislation which obviously includes referendum law," he stated.





Some of the recommendations of the BBI report depend heavily on the Legislature, where Jubilee Party has a majority.





Murkomen, reading from the script, warned Raila and ODM from getting ahead of themselves, stating that they were antagonizing the house which held the final say.





"Having read the BBI report proposing amendments of various acts of Parliament and enactments of other acts of Parliament, I am watching the usual whiners saying they don’t want acts of Parliament.”





“I am waiting to see where else they will make these laws," he added.





The Jubilee Party won 141 of the 290 seats in the National Assembly, 25 of 47 county women representatives seats, 24 of 47 senatorial seats, and 25 of the 47 gubernatorial seats in the 2017 General Election.





The Kenyan DAILY POST











