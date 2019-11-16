Saturday, November 16, 2019 - Police have found bodies of a woman and her two children who went missing after visiting her husband, a Major, at Nanyuki Air Base three weeks ago.





This comes a day after Major Peter Mugure was arrested in connection with the disappearance of Joyce Syombua (31), Shanice Maua (10) and Prince Michael (5).





According to reports, the relationship between the two had been on and off.





Syombua, who stays in Kayole with the kids, visited Mugure on October 25th, after he requested to spend time with his children during the holidays.





She arrived safely and was in constant communication with a friend identified as Syombua Kateng’u before disappearing on 26th October 2019.





Katengu narrated that Syombua texted her at around 8am, on the fateful day, informing her that Mugure had left with the children while she was in the bathroom.





“In the text message, she told me that when she came from the bathroom, she did not find Peter and the children."



"She also told me when she called him, he said he was taking them on a tour of the facility and would be back,” she recounted.





He would return later without the children and inform Syombua that they had been left at a friend’s house.





“When she asked him the whereabouts of the children, he said he had left them at a friend’s house because they needed privacy to iron out their differences,” recounted Kateng’u.

That is the last time she was in touch with Syombua as her phone went off thereafter.





When Kateng’a contacted Mugure, he told her that he had escorted Syombua and her children to board a matatu back to Nairobi that night.





However, the three did not make it to their house in Kayole, prompting the family to report the case of missing relatives at Soweto Police Station.





A day after Mugure was arrested, he just directed the police to a shallow grave where he buried his wife and two kids after killing them





