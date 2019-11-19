Tuesday November 19, 2019-

Muranga Women Representative, Sabina Chege, is among senior government leaders who are celebrating

Monday's ban of Busia Senator, Amos Wako, from travelling to the US.





The former Attorney General alongside his wife and son were banned from stepping foot in the country over allegations of engaging in graft.





Chege, who was having interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, said that Kenya should learn something from this, saying that the move to ban the group is an indication that some countries are serious in the graft purge.





“If other countries can ban the corrupt from accessing their country, then there’s something for us to learn," she said.





Sabina also pointed out that for the Americans to include members of her family, it's possible that the renowned legal mind is suspected of engaging in a mega graft dealing.





She said that this also lifts the lid on things less known to Kenyans locally, with regards to the war on graft, given that nothing has been said about Wako on matters graft locally.





"I don't think I've heard anything much being said about Wako locally. When it comes to the wife and the children, then it's bigger than maybe holding a public office," she added.



