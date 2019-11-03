0 , , , ,
A+ A-
Sunday, November 3, 2019-Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, left the crowd in stitches after he praised Kamba women, claiming that they don’t break promises.

Raila said that if a Kamba woman  promises you sex, just prepare physically and mentally because it’s hard for them to break the promise.

And true to Raila’s words, many men have narrated how Kamba women are easy to lure to bed.

To them, sex is like a  hobby.

Listen to this video of Baba making jokes about Kamba women and their love for sex.



The Kenyan DAILY  POST

Get the latest Gossip for FREE from DAILY POST, just ENTER YOUR EMAIL HERE

Delivered by DAILY POST

Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top