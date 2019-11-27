Wednesday, November 27, 2019-

Newly appointed Tottenham Manager, Jose Mourinho, has heaped praise on a quick thinking ball boy for his role in his side’s 4-2 Champions League win over Olympiacos.





With Spurs trailing 2-1, the ball went out for a throw-in to Tottenham and the young ball boy quickly handed the ball to Serge Aurier who found Lucas Moura with his throw and the Brazilian crossed for Harry Kane, who slotted home the equaliser.





While Tottenham went on to win 4-2, Mourinho says the ball boy’s quick thinking was the turning point in the match.





Speaking after the match Mourinho said: 'I love intelligent ballboys. I was a brilliant ball boy as a kid and this kid was brilliant. He understands the game and he got an assist.'





'To do that, you have to be a very good ballboy. I was, between 10-16 years old. The kid is a very good ballboy.





"He reads the game. he's not there just to look at the stands. I tried to invite him to the dressing-room, but he disappeared.'





Watch the video below.

The ball boy involved in the build up to Harry Kane’s goal for Spurs 😂 pic.twitter.com/KAWKh20LS3 November 26, 2019



