Saturday, November 23, 2019 -There was drama along the busy Thika Super-Highway after a man was spotted walking in the middle of the road while naked.





A video shared by an eye-witness on twitter shows the naked man walking comfortably in one of the lanes, competing with the on-coming vehicles.





It’s not clear whether the man was depressed or he is a victim of mental illness.





Passers-by stopped what they were doing and watched helplessly as the man put his life in danger by walking in the middle of the busy highway, competing with the speeding cars.





Watch video.

The mental state of Kenyans is at stake,,, spotted along Thika Road. pic.twitter.com/HCrQH3ewhw — Nessie Mumbi (@mumbi_nessie) November 22, 2019







