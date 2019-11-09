Monday November 9, 2019 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has castigated the Government over chaos that were witnessed in Kibra constituency during Thursday's by-election.





During the by-election won by ODM’s Imran Okoth, some politicians led by former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, and Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, were beaten badly by ODM goons who accused them of planning to rig the by-election.





Kuria has now faulted the Government over Khalwale and Barasa’s beating and even questioned the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga.

Kuria said Uhuru and Raila Odinga have been saying that the handshake ended political tension and chaos in the country yet in the Kibra by-election, there were many cases of violence and intimidation.





"I am still in shock that Kenyans are making fun of the violence meted upon Boni Khalwale and Didimus Barasa in Kibra."



"It is public knowledge that I was NOT supporting McDonald Mariga but we should give everyone a chance to campaign freely anywhere," Kuria stated.





"The handshake was meant to resolve issues such as electoral violence," Kuria added.



