Thursday November 28, 2019 -Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has vowed to block a special task force that is set to be put in place by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to fine-tune the BBI report.





According to his Facebook post, Kuria vehemently resisted the formation of a committee of experts that is set to look into the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





"Much as I strongly support the BBI report, I will vehemently oppose the formation of a committee of experts," he began.





During the official launch of the report, President Uhuru in his speech encouraged the public to embrace the report, further announcing that a national forum will be held in January to look into the BBI.





"I urge you all to read and discuss the report extensively as we await January for the final decision," Uhuru urged.





However, Kuria urged the public to stay alert, explaining that he suspected that there was monkey business in regard to the report launched at the Bomas of Kenya.





"I strongly suspect that what was released today was a Bonoko (fake) report. The actual one is the one that will be released by the Committee of Quacks that will be formed to 'refine' the draft. Stay woke, good people," Kuria warned.



