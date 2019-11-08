Friday, November 8, 2019- Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has sent out a hilarious consolation message to Jubilee’s Kibra parliamentary aspirant, McDonald Mariga, after losing to ODM’s Imran Okoth.





Imran garnered 24,636 votes while Mariga came second with 11,230 votes.





While congratulating Imran, the outspoken legislator consoles Mariga saying that the retired footballer should dust his boots and return to the pitch this weekend when AFC Leopards face off with arch-rivals Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji Derby.





“ Congratulations @ImranOkoth for outright victory for you, my friend Ken Okoth and the people of Kibra. Pole sana @MarigaOfficial there is still hope on Sunday during the #MashemejiDerby ,” read Kuria’s tweet.





Kuria’s tweet elicited mixed reactions with some echoing his sentiments while others reckon Mariga and DP Ruto have made a statement from the substantial number of votes they secured.





See the tweet and reaction below.



