Monday November 18, 2019 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has launched scathing attacks against Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, for saying the region will back Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.





Waiguru, who is currently purporting to be the Mt Kenya region spokesperson, has been quoted severally saying that Mt Kenya region is solidly behind Raila Odinga’s presidential candidature in 2022.





But speaking in Kagio Primary School in Kirinyaga County during a fundraiser in aid of musicians from different parts of the country on Sunday, Kuria attacked Waiguru for associating himself with Raila Odinga saying she will fail terribly in 2022.





Kuria also said that Waiguru committed political suicide by associating himself with Raila Odinga's political camp.





“She has committed political suicide as the Mt Kenya region is opposed to Mr Odinga's style of politics.”





“Residents from the region are also not happy with what Ms Waiguru did," Kuria said.

Waiguru is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta.



