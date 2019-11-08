Friday, November 8, 2019 -Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is admitted at Mombasa Hospital over undisclosed ailment.





According to his communications director, Richard Chacha, the county boss fell sick on Thursday and after visiting the hospital doctors recommended he be admitted for further checkup.





While in hospital, Joho, who spoke to the media, was in high spirits as he congratulated Imran Okoth for capturing the Kibra by-election saying that the ODM's win improved his health.









“God is good. I think what has made me feel better today is the results of Kibra. I wish Imran all the best,” Joho said.





Joho was also visited by former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo at the hospital on Friday morning.





Watch the video below.



