Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - Lesbianism which was once was considered a taboo in the African society has become widespread among young ladies.





Young ladies, especially those in colleges and Universities, are being recruited into lesbianism and engaging in girl to girl action after being convinced that no one has the right to dictate your sexuality.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has come across mindblowing videos of notorious Kenyan lesbian partners getting naughty.





They were licking each other and doing all manner of crazy stuff.





Who will save the so called digital generation?





Watch the mindblowing videos that will make some parents weep.