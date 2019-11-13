Wednesday November 13,2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has today been blasted on social media after he said he doesn’t understand why millions of Kenyans are broke yet he is launching multi billion projects like the Standard Gauge (SGR) and Universal Health Care.





Uhuru summoned Cabinet Secretaries on Monday among them acting National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani, Fred Matiang’i (Interior), James Macharia (Transport and Infrastructure), Peter Munya (Trade) and asked them why Kenyans are broke.





Uhuru took the CSs to task over the poor state of the economy and insisted that the economy ought to have been doing better as a result of the many infrastructure projects he has reportedly launched.





Uhuru’s remarks have been met with anger by millions of Kenyans who called him a tourist who visits Kenya once in a year.





Under the Hashtag #UhuruResign, Kenyans asked the “son of Jomo” to go home and let other people who are knowledgeable take the country’s steering wheel.





“’There is only 1 thing left Uhuru Kenyatta can do for Kenya, and that is this. Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, please do us and yourself a big favour; you have neither the mandate nor the wherewithal to shape our political destiny. Just finish up and go. #UhuruResign,” Economist David Ndii





“FINALLY. Kenyans are shouting #UhuruResign! Let patriots shout it from the streets, villages and towns. Beat up drums, pans, pots, tins, bag pipes and flutes. Let EVERYONE stand up and shout #UhuruResign! #UhuruGoHome! Or we must REMOVE you from State House. #RejectBBI,”Lawyer Miguna Miguna





“Uhuru Kenyatta should stop being a scarecrow. Today’s Kenya is not a case of birds eating grains, but greedy hyenas and vultures eating Kenyans alive. The President ought to be the defender of the constitution, the lion of the nation. #FireThePresident #UhuruResign,” Activist Boniface Mwangi



