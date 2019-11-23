Saturday November 23, 2019 -Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is a man under siege after the EACC unearthed ways he has allegedly been using to siphon cash from the County Government of Nairobi's coffers.





After months of investigations, EACC flagged transactions through which it claimed Governor Sonko diverted millions of shillings to his personal bank accounts.





According to EACC, Sonko was involved in a complex web of kickbacks from the companies that had been awarded tenders by his government.





EACC alleged that a conspiracy with private companies saw the county boss pocket Ksh39 million through the said transactions.





In one instance, the governor had Ksh27.4 million wired to his account from three companies, which had been awarded multi-million shilling contracts under questionable circumstances by the county government.





Between June 2017 and February 2019, investigations revealed massive fraud, procurement irregularities, misappropriation of public funds and conflict of interest through inconsistent and exaggerated payments made to individuals and proxy companies at City Hall,” stated Simon Cherpka, an EACC investogator in an affidavit filed in court.





The investigator further claimed that companies were awarded tenders without following due process and millions of shillings found their way back to the accounts of the county head.





The anti-corruption watchdog named Hardi Enterprises, Yiro Enterprises Jakoy Enterprises, Flexilease enterprises, Acacia Equipment (K) Ltd, Aende Group Limited and Tusma Trading Company as those used in the scheme.





Cherpka believed that in a period of five months between October 2018 and March 2019, Hardi Enterprises received a total of Ksh357 million from the county for solid waste collection and disposal.



