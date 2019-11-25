Tuesday, November 26, 2019- Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has warned Kenyans against engaging in sex in public in the city after a video of a female preacher advising her congregants to engage in sex frequently went viral.

.

In the video, the preacher describes sex as the only game made by God.





“Sex is the only game that God created, think about it, Football, Rugby, Netball are all man-made,” she said.





She went on state that she and her husband, who happens to be a preacher also, engage in sex everywhere, including in the car and in the kitchen.





The pastor describes sex using the words ‘Twa Twa’ as she thrusts her hips animatedly and netizens are having field day about the new catch phrase in town.





“ Kama kuna kitu inatufanya tukue kitu kimoja na pastor ni sex, us we can have sex anywhere, kwa gari… twa twa, Kitchen… twa twa everywhere,” she added.



This prompted Nairobi governor Mike Sonko to warn Nairobians that his administration will

not allow ‘Twa Twa’ in public.