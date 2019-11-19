Tuesday November 19, 2019 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta is the number one looter of public money who should be rotting at Kamiti Maximum Prison together with other hardcore criminals.





Sharing his thoughts on social media after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) named the Ministry of Interior as the most corrupt Ministry in Kenya, Miguna said Interior CS, Fred Matiangi, and his Princpal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, are thieves of public money and they steal on behalf of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





“TRANSLATION: Corruption, which is ORGANIZED THEFT and PLUNDER by those occupying public office, is perpetrated by Despot Muigai Njee Meta Meta/Kenyatta and his goons like Fred Matiang'i and Karanja Kibicho,” Miguna said.





Making the announcement, EACC chairman, Eliud Wabukhala, also named Health and Irrigation Ministries as among the most corrupt Ministries in Kenya.





Kenya Police Service emerged as the most corrupt at Government institution at 39 per cent followed by Kenya Power (12%) and the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) at 11%.



