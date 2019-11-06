Wednesday November 6, 2019

-Meru County Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, is leading other leaders from Mt Kenya region in protesting the just released national census report which showed that Kenya has a total of 47.6 million people.





Speaking on Tuesday, Kiraitu threatened to take legal action against President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s government over the results, arguing that the county's figure of 1.5 million was not factual.





Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, together with Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara and Chuka Igamba Ngombe MP Patrick Munene, also decried the county's 393,177 population figure as extremely low.





“I’m shocked to see those results because that is not what we expected. I think there is something fishy that has been done. But we shall have a meeting as Mt Kenya leaders to look into these figures keenly and take a position on this issue,” Njuki said.





Similar sentiments were also expressed by Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, who said Muranga County population is not 1 million as claimed by the report.





“We are more than 2 million and we will not accept this fake census report,” Wahome said.



