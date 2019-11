Saturday, November 23, 2019 -A landlord embarrassed a lady who has not paid rent by displaying her photo in a paid newspaper advert.





In the newspaper advert, the merciless landlord indicates that the pretty lady has not paid rent for four months and served her a notice, warning that if she fails to pay the defaulted rent immediately, her items will be confiscated.





This is a landlord from hell.





See the newspaper ad.