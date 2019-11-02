Saturday, November 2, 2019 - This hilarious video shows how men who date socialite bimbos with sexy bodies but empty heads end up being frustrated.





From the video, the guy was trying to brainstorm about a serious matter only to be rudely interrupted by the horny girlfriend.





You can tell the lady has nothing to offer apart from her big behind which the guy has clearly lost interest in.





Sometimes back, Citizen TV anchor, Lilian Muli took to social media to embarrass her baby daddy, Jared Nevaton Ombongi by calling him a community husband.





The businessman later came out to respond to claims that he’s a community property saying:





"She (Lilian) wants to be with my phone every minute when I’m in the house. I stopped going through her phone after realizing that am not the only one.





“Other than walking in the house naked, she added completely zero to the table. Lilian was not a supportive wife.





However, they later made up and living happily together.





Watch the video below.







