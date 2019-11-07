Thursday, November 7, 2019 - Radio host Kamene Goro is under fire after sharing her HIV test results on Instagram.





Taking to Instagram, the Kiss FM presenter shared a picture of the result with the caption: “#JustKnow”





However, a section of her fans took issue with the stunt while others wondered if she would have done the same if the results came out positive.





In her defence, she labeled those attacking her of being ignorant.





She wrote: “I woke up today and saw some of the comments on my previous post with my HIV test and I’m like I am living in one of the most highly educated, ignorant societies in the whole world.





“Guys we’re living in the era of HIV and aids and you’re there asking me if I would have posted it if it was positive. You want to go tell me take a confirmatory test. We are well informed by the way and guys that is not the heart of the matter.





“The heart of the matter is getting tested. Know where you stand, not a negative or a positive result. Get tested, It’s about responsibility, you cannot be shallow minded,”



