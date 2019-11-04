Monday, November 4, 2019 - Media Personality, Joey Muthengi, has opened up for the first time on her struggles after quitting Royal Media Services owned Citizen TV a year ago.





Taking to twitter, the sassy lass, who has since joined Capital FM, revealed that she’ emotional because this marks her first year since she left Citizen TV under unclear circumstances.





While she never revealed the real reason why she left the SK Macharia owned media house where she was hosting the Daybreak and 10/10 shows alongside Willis Raburu, some sources revealed that her troubles started after she signed a multi-million deal with Betin Company yet RMS has its own gaming platform (Shabiki)





Taking to Instagram she wrote:





“Hey November! 👋 🏼. Today marks one year since I left my last job. It was a very difficult decision and I had no idea where i was headed afterwards. Won't lie I've had some tough days.





“Yet God has guided me to the place I am now. Today I am happy, I am content and I know that I am loved. I'm so thankful for the people who have stuck by me and encouraged me along the way. God bless ❤ .



