Wednesday, November 12, 2019 - Kenyan media personality, Janet Mbugua, is over the moon after WWE legend, John Cena, followed her on twitter.





The former Citizen TV news anchor shared a screenshot of John Cena’s Twitter profile as proof that the WWE superstar and actor is now among the 46K people following her on the popular social media platform.





She captioned her post:





“ Haibo! John Cena has followed me! (Inserts Sho Madjozi energy): Chi chi chi chi…chi, chi, chi. Happy new week, folks!”





Sho Madjozi is the talented South African female rapper who is riding high with the Swahili song dubbed ‘John Cena’





So popular is the song that she recently got a chance to meet the Wresting legend.





Cena also revealed that WWE wanted him to sue her but he didn’t find it necessary and even went ahead to reveal that he will feature the song in his upcoming movie dubbed ‘Playing with fire’





“So I woke up one day, flooded with messages like, ‘man, you need to check out this link, you need to check this out right now. This girl is singing about you.’ I said, ‘that’s great’, and they said, ‘no it’s not, this girl is making fun of you, she’s using you in a song, you’ve got to stop this’.”





“So, it’s two schools of thought. Yes, she’s mentioning my name and referencing what I do for a living, and I could easily be like, ‘yo, that’s IP copyrighting’ or I could say, ‘wow, she is a South African artist and my contribution at WWE has sparked creative inspiration to someone halfway across the world’. She can do whatever she wants.”





“WWE kind of wanted me to issue a statement about it, but I didn’t want to take away her efforts and I didn’t want to make it about me. So I posted a picture of her basically saying I see you and I won’t interrupt your flow here. You have a great song and just know that I am watching you and I’m grateful.” Cena said.