Thursday, November 28, 2019 - K24 weekend presenter, Betty Kyallo, says she feels like a teenager after dropping her weaves for natural hairdo.





The mother of one is known to rock expensive weaves and hair extensions but she has opted to go natural and she looks relatively younger.





She went on to state that the weaves popularly known as ‘mbalas’ not only make women look older but also turn off men in the bedroom when they remove them at night.





“I’ve always loved how a woman’s natural hair brings out the girl or youth in her! I honestly feel 18!” she captioned her new look adding:

“Sometimes ladies tuwachana na mihadarati sorry tuwachane na ma-nywele mingi mingi they make us look older na pia our guys get shocked when you remove the mbalas at night 😅😅😅😅😅😅 ”





She also flaunted her sexy legs with henna artwork and advised her female fans to “get some henna and see what happens 😉 ”





Check out the photos below.















